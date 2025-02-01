Watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell Live Stream Boxing Undercard

As the light heavyweight showdown between David Benavidez and David Morrell gears up to headline the night at T-Mobile Arena, the preliminary bouts have been made available for fans to watch for free on YouTube. This undercard is packed with matchups that promise to kick off the evening’s action with a bang.

The prelim card, accessible to fans globally, starts at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, February 1, 2025 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel. Leading off the action is the Floyd Mayweather promoted lightweight prospect Curmel Moton, who will face Frank Zaldivar in an eight-round battle. Moton, known for his speed and technique, aims to continue his undefeated streak, making this fight a must-watch for those following the next generation of boxing talent.

Another highlight of the prelims includes Yoenli Hernandez squaring off against Angel Ruiz in a middleweight contest. Hernandez, with a record of victories, is looking to make a statement in this fight, aiming to solidify his position in the middleweight rankings. His opponent, Ruiz, known for his resilience and power, promises to make this a competitive fight.

The prelims also feature Jose Benavidez Jr., the brother of the main event’s star, David Benavidez. Jose will take on Danny Rosenberger in a middleweight bout. With a history of facing top-tier competition, Jose Benavidez Jr. will look to bounce back from recent setbacks, adding a layer of family pride to the evening’s events.

In the super featherweight division, Kaipo Gallegos will test his mettle against Leonardo Padilla. This bout between two up-and-coming fighters could very well be a dark horse fight of the night, with both boxers eager to make their mark in the division.

Moving to the super middleweight category, Daniel Blancas will face Juan Barajas in what is expected to be an aggressive exchange. Both fighters have shown they can deliver exciting fights, making this matchup a potential crowd-pleaser for the YouTube audience.

Lastly, John Easter will meet Joseph Aguilar in yet another super middleweight clash. This fight could showcase the technical aspects of boxing, with both fighters known for their strategic approach in the ring.

This YouTube prelim card not only serves as an appetizer to the main course of Benavidez vs. Morrell but also underscores the depth of talent in boxing today. It provides an opportunity for lesser-known fighters to gain recognition and for fans to discover new names to follow in the sport.

The availability of these fights on YouTube ensures that boxing enthusiasts, both seasoned and new, can enjoy a full night of action without the pay-per-view price tag for the prelims. As the clock ticks down to the main event, these preliminary bouts are set to ignite the excitement for what promises to be an unforgettable night in Las Vegas.

