Angel Ayala vs. Masamichi Yabuki IBF Title Fight: Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

Tokoname, Japan – March 28, 2025 – Mexico’s unbeaten IBF Flyweight Champion Angel “Camaleón” Ayala prepares to defend his title against Japan’s hard-hitting Masamichi Yabuki. Scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan, this 12-round bout promises intense action as two titlists from different weight classes and countries collide.

Ayala, a 24-year-old rising star from Mexico City, enters the ring with an impeccable record of 18-0, including 8 knockouts. He captured the vacant IBF Flyweight title in July 2024 with a sixth-round TKO victory over Dave Apolinario in a rain-soaked bout in Mexico. This fight marks Ayala’s first title defense and his first professional bout outside his home country, testing his mettle in hostile territory.

His opponent, Masamichi Yabuki, is no stranger to championship glory. The 32-year-old Japanese veteran boasts a record of 17-4, with an impressive 16 knockouts. A former two-time IBF Light Flyweight Champion, Yabuki is stepping up to the flyweight division after a career-defining ninth-round knockout of Sivenathi Nontshinga in October 2024 to reclaim his 108-pound title. Known for his all-action style, Yabuki aims to become a two-division world champion and has boldly predicted a knockout victory over Ayala.

The weigh-in, held on Friday, confirmed the fight is official, with Ayala tipping the scales at 110.7 pounds (50.2 kg) and Yabuki at 112 pounds (50.8 kg), both within the flyweight limit. The tension was palpable as the two fighters faced off, with Ayala responding to Yabuki’s knockout threat by promising to showcase his resilience and skill on Japanese soil.

This matchup pits Ayala’s technical prowess and undefeated streak against Yabuki’s experience and devastating power. Ayala, ranked No. 1 by The Ring at flyweight, will need to navigate Yabuki’s aggressive approach, while Yabuki, The Ring’s top-ranked junior flyweight, looks to capitalize on his home advantage and punching strength.

Fight Details and How to Watch

The Angel Ayala vs. Masamichi Yabuki fight is set to headline a card promoted by Kameda Promotions, with the main event expected to start around 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT on Saturday, March 29 (early Sunday morning, March 30, Japan time). Fans worldwide can catch the action through various broadcast options depending on their location:

Japan: The fight will be broadcast live on Abema TV, offering local viewers a front-row seat to the title clash.

Mexico and Latin America: ESPN Knockout will air the bout live on both ESPN television and the Disney+ Premium streaming service. Approximate start times include 1:00 AM CDT (Mexico), 2:00 AM COT (Colombia, Peru, Ecuador), 3:00 AM BOT (Bolivia, Venezuela), and 4:00 AM ART (Argentina, Uruguay, Chile).

United States: While no official U.S. broadcast has been confirmed, boxing fans can typically access international streams via ESPN platforms or check for updates on fight night. A VPN may be required to access region-locked streams like Abema TV.

Beyond the IBF Flyweight title, the winner could position themselves for even bigger opportunities. A Yabuki victory might pave the way for a trilogy fight with WBC Flyweight Champion Kenshiro Teraji, whom he famously stopped in 2021 before losing the rematch. For Ayala, a successful defense would solidify his status as one of boxing’s brightest young talents and potentially set up unification bouts in the flyweight division.

