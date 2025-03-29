BKFC Manchester: Jonno Chipchase vs. Gary Fox Free Live Fight Prelims Video

The bare-knuckle boxing world turns its attention to Planet Ice in Manchester, England on Saturday, March 29, 2025, as BKFC Fight Night Manchester pits unbeaten sensation Jonno Chipchase against seasoned contender Gary Fox in a clash for the vacant BKFC UK featherweight title. With both fighters bringing knockout power and unrelenting grit to the squared circle, this main event promises to deliver a night of raw, action for British fight fans.

A Free Fight Prelims countdown show will live stream on YouTube at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT prior to the main card on DAZN.

Jonno Chipchase, a Manchester native, enters the ring with a perfect 3-0 record, all victories coming by way of knockout. The 29-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite, riding a wave of momentum after his latest triumph—a first-round stoppage of Toby Bindon at BKFC 64 in Coventry last August. Known for his explosive striking and fearless approach, Chipchase sees this fight as his chance to cement his legacy on home soil. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I laced up my first pair of gloves,” Chipchase said at Thursday’s press conference. “Gary’s tough, but I’m here to take that belt and show Manchester what I’m made of.”

Standing in his way is Gary Fox, a 3-2 veteran with two knockouts to his name. Fox, hailing from Newcastle, is no stranger to pressure, having last fought at BKFC 68 in November, where he dispatched John Spencer in just 54 seconds of the second round. At 34, Fox brings a wealth of experience and a chip on his shoulder, determined to spoil Chipchase’s perfect record. “Jonno’s good, but he hasn’t faced someone like me,” Fox declared. “I’m coming to knock him out and take that title back to Newcastle.”

The co-main event features a middleweight showdown between Jack Cullen and Jakub Kosicki. Cullen, making his BKFC debut, steps into bare-knuckle territory after a lengthy career in traditional boxing, most recently dropping a unanimous decision in 2019. Facing him is Kosicki, who looks to rebound from a 0-1 BKFC record after falling to Taylor in June. Both fighters promise an all-out war as they vie for supremacy in the division.

Adding to the night’s excitement, cruiserweights Taylor and Conor Cooke square off in a featured bout. Taylor, fresh off a knockout win in his debut, faces a stern test in Cooke, a 4-1 fighter with three stoppages, who last outpointed Matt Hodgson in November. The matchup pits Taylor’s raw power against Cooke’s technical prowess, setting the stage for a potential highlight-reel finish.

BKFC Fight Night Manchester marks the promotion’s latest foray into the UK, a nation with a storied combat sports heritage. The event, airing live on DAZN and TrillerTV+ at 3:00 PM ET/PT, underscores BKFC’s growing global reach, following a string of sellouts in 2025. “The UK has some of the toughest fighters on the planet,” said BKFC founder David Feldman. “Chipchase vs. Fox is the kind of fight that defines what we’re about—heart, guts, and no gloves.”

Will Chipchase keep his undefeated streak alive and claim the crown in front Prints Manchester faithful? Or will Fox pull off the upset and etch his name in BKFC history? One thing is certain: when the fists fly tomorrow, there will be no holding back.

BKFC Manchester Fight Card

Jonno Chipchase vs. Gary Fox

Jack Cullen vs. Jakub Kosicki

Stevie Taylor vs. Conor Cooke

Gaz Corran vs. Dawid Chylinski

Matt Hodgson vs. Danny Moir

Bartlomiej Krol vs. Simeon Otley

Dec Spelman vs. Tomas Lejsek

David Oscar vs. Stanoy Tabakov

Danny Mitchell vs. Benjamin Lowe

James O’Brien vs. Leigh Cohoon

Liam Dooley vs. Marcus Pond

Sineadh Ni Nuallain vs. Mathilda Wilson

