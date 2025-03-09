How to Watch UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Live Stream, Fight Information

UFC 313, scheduled for Saturday, March 8, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, represents a significant event in the mixed martial arts calendar, featuring a stacked fight card headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

The fight card has been subject to some changes, notably with Dan Hooker withdrawing from the co-main event due to a hand injury, replaced by Rafael Fiziev, which adds a layer of unpredictability and excitement.

Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The headline fight is for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, pitting current champion Alex Pereira against challenger Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira, a Brazilian fighter with a background in kickboxing, has been a dominant force since his UFC debut in 2021. He has held the light heavyweight title and previously the middleweight title, with his last three defenses ending in knockouts, highlighting his striking prowess. His record stands at 12-2, with a reputation for powerful punches that have defined his recent performances.

Magomed Ankalaev, on the other hand, is a Russian fighter known for his wrestling skills, bringing a different challenge to Pereira. With a record of 19-1-1 and 1 no contest, Ankalaev has been unbeaten in his last 13 UFC bouts, the second-best streak in the division’s history. His notable victories include fights against Volkan Oezdemir and Thiago Santos, and his grappling could test Pereira’s ground game, which has been less scrutinized compared to his stand-up. This matchup is seen as a critical test for Pereira, with experts predicting a potential shift if Ankalaev can impose his wrestling.

Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

The co-main event features a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, following Fiziev’s short-notice replacement of Dan Hooker. Their previous encounter at UFC 286 in March 2023 saw Gaethje win by majority decision, a fight noted for its intensity and earning “Fight of the Night” honors. Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, is coming off a knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024, adding pressure to rebound. Fiziev, returning after a 532-day absence due to a knee injury, faces a tough challenge on short notice, with the sportsbooks favoring him despite the circumstances. This rematch is anticipated to deliver fireworks, given their history and the stakes involved.

Beyond the main and co-main events, UFC 313 includes several other bouts with potential to impact rankings. The lightweight clash between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes is expected to be a striking affair, with both fighters known for their knockout power. In women’s strawweight, Amanda Lemos faces Iasmin Lucindo, a fight that could elevate the winner in a competitive division. Other matchups include Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev in heavyweight, Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya in flyweight, and more, ensuring a diverse and engaging card.

Broadcast and Streaming Options

UFC 313 is a pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the primary way to catch the main card live is through ESPN+. The PPV price is $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. For those without a subscription, ESPN+ offers bundled options: $91.98 includes a monthly ESPN+ subscription and the PPV, while $134.98 covers an annual subscription plus the PPV, providing savings for long-term viewers.

The event is structured in three parts with staggered start times:

Early Prelims: 3:30 pm PT (6:30 pm ET) – Available on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Prelims: 5:00 pm PT (8:00 pm ET) – Streamed on ESPNews, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Main Card: 7:00 pm PT (10:00 pm ET) – Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

For fans with cable or streaming services that include ESPNews (like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Stream), the prelims are accessible without additional PPV costs, though the main card still requires the ESPN+ PPV purchase.

Subscription Details

An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually, and it’s a prerequisite for the PPV. Alternatively, the Disney Trio bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+) at $16.99 per month offers a cost-effective way to access the prelims and early prelims across platforms, though the main card PPV fee remains separate.

How to Watch: Step-by-Step

Sign Up or Log In: Visit ESPN+ to create an account or log in.

Purchase the PPV: Navigate to the UFC 313 event page and buy the PPV for $79.99 (or choose a bundle if new to ESPN+).

Stream the Event:

Early Prelims and Prelims: Use the ESPN+ app, Disney+ app, or compatible devices like Roku, Apple TV, or smart TVs.

Main Card: Access exclusively via ESPN+ after PPV purchase.

Alternative Options: For prelims, tune into ESPNews through cable or live TV streaming services if available.

International fans should check local broadcasters, as UFC partners vary by region (e.g., BT Sport in the UK or UFC Fight Pass globally for prelims). VPNs can help access ESPN+ from outside the U.S., though terms of service apply.

