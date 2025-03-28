Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan II: Live Stream, Where To Watch, Fight Start Time

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan Set for Explosive Welterweight Title Rematch This Saturday on ESPN

Las Vegas, NV – March 27, 2025 – Fans will enjoy an exciting night of boxing action as two-weight queen Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO welterweight world title against former champion Sandy Ryan in a highly anticipated rematch. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents Mayer vs. Ryan II live this Saturday, March 29, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Fans can catch the action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, with the undercard streaming exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs), a 2016 U.S. Olympian, has carved an impressive path through the sport. After dominating the junior lightweight division—where she captured the IBF and WBO titles—and securing the WBC interim lightweight crown, Mayer ascended to welterweight stardom. Her journey hit a bump with a razor-thin split decision loss to Natasha Jonas for the IBF welterweight title, but she bounced back in September 2024, edging out Ryan in a gritty majority decision to claim the WBO belt and cement her status as a two-division world champion. Now, Mayer looks to prove her victory was no fluke.

Standing in her way is Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs), a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist determined to reclaim her throne. Since turning pro in 2021, Ryan has shown resilience and skill, avenging her first career loss and capturing the WBO welterweight title in 2023 with a decisive win over Marie-Pier Houle. After a draw against Jessica McCaskill and a statement-making knockout of Terri Harper in March 2024, Ryan’s reign was halted by Mayer. This Saturday, she aims to turn the tables and reassert her dominance in the division.

The night’s co-main event features Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) making the first defense of his WBO welterweight world championship against Puerto Rican knockout artist Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs). Norman, who turned pro in 2018 and racked up an 11-0 record in his debut year, earned the WBO interim title with a stunning 10th-round knockout of Giovani Santillan last May. Elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the belt, Norman now faces a red-hot Cuevas, who rides a four-fight knockout streak into his first world title shot.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, headlined by rising featherweight star Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington taking on Jose Enrique Vivas in a 10-round WBC final eliminator. With a loaded lineup of emerging talent, the night promises non-stop action from start to finish.

How to Watch

Tune in to ESPN, ESPN Deportes, or ESPN+ Live Streaming service this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for the main card, featuring expert commentary from Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna. Don’t miss the undercard action starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

Mayer vs. Ryan II is more than a fight—it’s a battle for legacy. Who will leave Las Vegas with the WBO welterweight crown? The answer awaits this Saturday night.

