Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Headline Fatal Fury Boxing Card from Times Square

Times Square to Host Historic “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” Boxing Card on May 2, 2025

New York City, NY – In an unprecedented move that blends the worlds of sports and entertainment, Times Square, the iconic heart of New York City, will transform into a world-class boxing venue on May 2, 2025, for the highly anticipated “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” event. Presented by The Ring Magazine in collaboration with SNK Corporation, this star-studded tripleheader promises to deliver an unforgettable night of pugilistic action, featuring some of the biggest names in boxing today: Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez.

A Groundbreaking Event in an Iconic Location

For the first time in decades—perhaps ever—Times Square will host a live boxing event of this magnitude, turning the bustling intersection into a spectacle unlike any other. The event, named after SNK’s upcoming video game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (set to release on April 24, 2025), is a bold collaboration that merges the gritty intensity of boxing with the flair of gaming culture. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and a key figure behind the event, described it as “something amazing and a night that has never happened before,” emphasizing its historic significance.

The fight card, announced on February 28, 2025, by The Ring Magazine, will feature three blockbuster bouts available on pay-per-view, though the broadcast partner remains undisclosed as of now. The event’s press tour kicked off on March 4 in New York City, with a second stop scheduled for March 10 in Los Angeles, heightening anticipation among fans and media alike.

The Tripleheader Fight Card

Main Event: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero (Welterweight)

Headlining the card is the charismatic and polarizing Ryan Garcia, who returns to the ring following a tumultuous period that included a year-long suspension after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine in 2024. Garcia, with his lightning-fast hands and massive social media following, faces Rolando “Rolly” Romero, a former world title challenger known for his brash personality and knockout power. Their welterweight clash promises fireworks, with Garcia looking to reclaim his spot among boxing’s elite and Romero aiming to capitalize on yet another high-profile opportunity. Promoters Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions) and Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) have hyped this matchup as a potential “fight of the night,” given the contrasting styles and larger-than-life personas involved.

Co-Feature: Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez

In the co-main event, Devin Haney, a former undisputed lightweight champion, takes on the hard-hitting Jose Ramirez in a bout that many fans argue could steal the show. Haney, still stinging from his loss to Garcia in April 2024 (later overturned due to Garcia’s failed test), aims to reassert his dominance against Ramirez, a former unified junior welterweight champion with a relentless pressure style. This fight carries added intrigue due to the possibility of a Garcia-Haney rematch later in 2025 on a Riyadh Season card, should both emerge victorious. Social media buzz suggests this matchup’s competitiveness could overshadow the main event, with Ramirez’s aggressive approach testing Haney’s technical prowess.

Opening Bout: Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (Junior Welterweight Title Defense)

Kicking off the televised portion of the card, WBO and The Ring junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez defends his titles against the undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. Lopez, a flamboyant showman with a penchant for dramatic performances, faces a stern test in Barboza, who boasts a 32-0 record and recently earned his mandatory challenger status with a split-decision win over Jack Catterall. A victory for Lopez could set the stage for a unification clash with IBF champion Richardson Hitchins, further solidifying his legacy at 140 pounds. This bout pits Lopez’s flair and power against Barboza’s disciplined, methodical approach, promising a tactical chess match with explosive potential.

A Logistical and Cultural Marvel

The decision to stage this event in Times Square has sparked both excitement and concern. An AI-generated image shared by The Ring Magazine depicts a boxing ring surrounded by towering billboards and a sea of spectators, evoking the chaotic energy of the location. However, fans on social media have raised safety concerns, drawing comparisons to the infamous 1969 Rolling Stones concert at Altamont, where inadequate security led to violence and tragedy. With Times Square’s reputation as a frenetic, densely packed hub—especially at night—organizers face a monumental challenge in managing crowds and ensuring fighter safety. Alalshikh has acknowledged these concerns, promising robust security measures to prevent chaos, though specifics remain under wraps.

The event’s cultural significance cannot be overstated. Boxing has rarely ventured into such unconventional venues, and the fusion with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds a layer of modern pop culture appeal. This follows The Ring Magazine’s first-ever event on April 26, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, headlined by Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, signaling a new era for the storied publication under Alalshikh’s ownership.

Fighter Perspectives

Ryan Garcia: “I’m back, and I’m ready to shut Rolly’s mouth. Times Square’s gonna see the real King Ry on May 2.” Garcia’s celebrity status and polarizing persona make him the event’s biggest draw, but he’ll need to prove his focus amid ongoing personal and professional scrutiny.

Devin Haney: “Ramirez is tough, but I’m on a mission. This is step one to getting back what’s mine.” Haney’s technical mastery will be tested by Ramirez’s pressure, and a win could reignite his rivalry with Garcia.

Teofimo Lopez: “Barboza’s good, but I’m the champ for a reason. Times Square’s my stage now.” Lopez thrives in the spotlight, and a decisive victory could propel him toward bigger unification fights.

What’s Next?

For New Yorkers and fight fans worldwide, this event promises to be a historic night, one that could redefine how boxing is presented and consumed. Whether it’s Garcia’s redemption, Haney’s resurgence, or Lopez’s reign, the stakes are sky-high, and Times Square will be the stage where legacies are forged—or shattered.

Like this: Like Loading...