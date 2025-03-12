Watch Brock Jarvis vs. Keith Thurman Fight Live Stream on KAYO

Sydney, Australia – On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the Hordern Pavilion will host a blockbuster super welterweight showdown as former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman makes his long-awaited return to the ring against Australian knockout artist Brock Jarvis. This 10-round bout, contested at 154 pounds for the WBA International Title, promises fireworks as an aging legend seeks to reclaim his spot among boxing’s elite, while a hungry young contender aims to derail those plans in front of a raucous home crowd.

Thurman, now 36, steps back into the spotlight after a three-year hiatus, his last fight being a unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios in February 2022. With a record of 30-1 (22 KOs), the Clearwater, Florida native boasts a storied career, having held the WBA and WBC welterweight titles from 2016 to 2019. However, injuries—most recently a biceps surgery that sidelined a planned 2024 clash with Tim Tszyu—have plagued his once-dominant run. Weighing in at a career-high 153 3/4 pounds, Thurman insists this comeback is no mere formality. “This fight is my re-establishment in the sport,” he said at the weigh-in. “Brock Jarvis is just the appetizer before I take on bigger names like Tim Tszyu.” His confidence is palpable, but questions linger about ring rust and whether his power will translate at a higher weight.

On the opposite side stands Jarvis, a 27-year-old Sydney native with a record of 22-1 (20 KOs). Known for his devastating punching power, Jarvis has bounced back from a brutal first-round knockout loss to Liam Paro in 2022 with two consecutive wins. Facing Thurman represents the biggest test of his career, and he’s not shying away from the challenge. “Thurman’s an old man now,” Jarvis declared. “He’s not the same fighter he was. I’m sending him home with a loss.” At the same 153 3/4 pounds, Jarvis brings youth, size, and a relentless inside-fighting style that could exploit any cracks in Thurman’s armor.

A win for Thurman sets up a potential blockbuster with Tim Tszyu later this year, assuming Tszyu defeats Joey Spencer in April. For Jarvis, victory could catapult him into a domestic showdown with Nikita Tszyu, Tim’s younger brother, and cement his status as Australia’s next boxing star. Promoters at No Limit Boxing have hyped the matchup, with George Rose noting, “Fans expect an early finish, but they’re split on who walks away the winner.”

Analysts see this as a classic clash of styles: Thurman’s technical prowess and experience versus Jarvis’s raw power and aggression. If Thurman’s speed and timing hold up, he could outbox Jarvis over the distance. But if Jarvis lands early and tests Thurman’s chin—softened by years of wear—upset bells might ring in Sydney.

Tune in on March 12, live on Kayo Sports in Australia or catch the tape-delayed stream on PBC’s YouTube page. Fight night starts at 2:30 a.m. ET, with main event ring walks expected around 6:30 a.m. ET. Expect a war Down Under.

