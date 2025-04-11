Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis Weigh-In Live Stream Video

The welterweight division is set to witness a clash of undefeated champions as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis step onto the scales for their official weigh-in. Scheduled for Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this weigh-in marks the final formality before their unification bout for the IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine welterweight titles on Saturday, April 12, at the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. For fans eager to catch every moment of the buildup, the weigh-in will be available via live stream, offering a glimpse into the intensity before they face off in the ring.

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, the undefeated IBF welterweight champion, enters this fight with a record of 33-0, including 29 knockouts. At 27 years old, the Philadelphia native has been a dominant force in the division, securing his IBF title in November 2023 after being elevated from interim champion. Ennis has defended his belt twice since, most recently with a unanimous decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhyan in November 2024. Known for his explosive power—boasting an 88% knockout rate—and confidence, Ennis is widely regarded as the top welterweight in the world, ranked No. 1 by The Ring and ESPN.

His opponent, Eimantas Stanionis, is equally formidable. The 30-year-old Lithuanian holds the WBA welterweight title, which he won in April 2022 with a split-decision victory over Radzhab Butaev. Stanionis, also undefeated at 15-0 with 9 knockouts, was elevated to full WBA champion in August 2024. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Maestre in May 2024, marking his first defense of the WBA belt. Ranked No. 2 by The Ring and ESPN, Stanionis brings a 60% knockout rate and a well-rounded skill set, making him a dangerous challenger to Ennis’ reign.

This unification bout is more than just a clash of titles; it’s a battle for who will carry be the crown in a division that has been searching for its next defining star since Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. moved on. The winner will not only claim the IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine belts but also position themselves as the frontrunner to become the undisputed welterweight champion, with the WBO and WBC titles still up for grabs.

The weigh-in is a critical moment in any fight buildup, especially for a unification bout where both fighters must meet the welterweight limit of 147 pounds (66.7 kg). Ennis, standing at 5’10” with a 74-inch reach, has a 2-inch height advantage and a 6-inch reach advantage over Stanionis, who is 5’8” with a 68-inch reach. Both fighters have consistently made weight in their careers, with Stanionis weighing in at 146.5 pounds for his last two fights. However, the weigh-in isn’t just about the numbers—it’s a psychological battleground.

The weigh-in will also feature the undercard fighters, adding to the excitement of the event. The Ennis vs. Stanionis card includes several notable bouts, including:

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice: A 10-round super featherweight fight for the WBA Continental North America title.

Arturo Popoca vs. Christian Carto: A 10-round super bantamweight clash for Popoca’s WBC Continental Americas title.

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo: A 10-round welterweight bout.

Omari Jones vs. William Jackson: A 6-round super welterweight fight featuring the 2024 U.S. Olympian Jones in his second pro bout.

Weigh-In Details: Where and When to Watch

The weigh-in for Ennis vs. Stanionis is set for 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlantic City. The weigh in live stream will broadcast on DAZN’s YouTube page.

Ennis, known for his confidence, has been vocal about his intentions to dominate the division. In a statement reported by The Ring, he said, “I’m the best in the world in the welterweight division. Whatever he does, I do better. I don’t think he’s watched my fights; I never get tired. It’s going to be a long night for him.” Stanionis, however, is equally determined to upset the odds. Speaking to Forbes, he acknowledged his underdog status: “I know he’s a big star in the U.S., and I’ve always been the underdog here. I knew if I lose, I’d have to go back to my country. That’s what drives me.”

Expect a tense atmosphere as the two undefeated champions face off for the final time before the bell rings. The weigh-in will likely feature a staredown that could set the tone for Saturday’s fight, with both fighters looking to assert dominance. Fans should also watch for any last-minute trash talk or physical posturing, as well as the condition of each fighter—any signs of a difficult weight cut could hint at potential vulnerabilities in the ring.

