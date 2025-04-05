Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello: Heavyweight Showdown Live From Las Vegas April 5

Las Vegas, NV – This Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Palms Casino Resort will host an electrifying night of boxing as Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents a heavyweight clash between two rising stars, Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello. The 10-round main event, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., promises fireworks as both fighters look to solidify their place in the division.

Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs), a silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, has been a force of nature since turning pro. Hailing from Tulare, California, the southpaw slugger has dismantled nearly every opponent in his path, with 11 knockouts in his 12 victories. His aggressive style and devastating power have made him a fan favorite, with notable wins over unbeaten fighters like Brandon Moore and Issac Munoz. The only blemish on his knockout streak came against Joey Dawejko, who was disqualified during their bout. Now, Torrez aims to continue his ascent from prospect to contender with a statement win over Vianello.

Standing in his way is Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs), a 2016 Olympian from Italy with a hunger to reclaim his early-career momentum. Vianello burst onto the scene with seven consecutive knockouts but hit turbulence with a 2020 draw against Kingsley Ibeh and a narrow loss to Efe Ajagba. Undeterred, the Italian rebounded impressively, scoring a first-round knockout of Moses Johnson and, most recently, an eighth-round TKO upset over Arslanbek Makhmudov last August. With his sights set on Torrez, Vianello sees this fight as a chance to topple another rising star and reassert himself in the heavyweight conversation.

“Torrez is a tough guy, no doubt, but I’ve faced adversity and come out stronger,” Vianello said ahead of the bout. “Saturday night, I’ll show the world what I’m capable of.” Torrez, ever confident, countered, “I respect Guido’s power, but I’m here to dominate. This is my time.”

The night’s 10-round co-feature adds even more intrigue, pitting undefeated Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) against the hard-hitting Dominican Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a junior welterweight showdown. Delgado, fresh off a stellar 2024 that included a fifth-round TKO of Jackson Marinez, brings technical skill and grit to the ring. His signature win came in 2022 when he handed Omar Aguilar his first loss. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been on a tear since his lone defeat in 2021, racking up six straight victories, including a knockout of former world champion Viktor Postol. Known for his explosive run in the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, Rodriguez is eager to derail Delgado’s momentum.

The undercard kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, with the co-feature slated for approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Calling the action will be Timothy Bradley Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna, who will bring their expert insights to what promises to be a memorable night.

With Torrez and Vianello both bringing knockout power and Olympic pedigrees to the table, this heavyweight clash will move the victor forward toward title contender status. Will Torrez’s relentless pressure overwhelm Vianello, or can the Italian veteran pull off another upset? Tune in to ESPN+ this Saturday to find out.

