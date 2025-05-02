Naoya Inoue Defends His Junior Featherweight Crown Against Ramon Cardenas Live on ESPN

Las Vegas, NV — Boxing fans are in for a blockbuster weekend as Japanese pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue returns to American soil to defend his undisputed junior featherweight championship against rising contender Ramon Cardenas. The highly anticipated Top Rank Boxing event airs live this Sunday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs), widely regarded as the most dominant force in boxing today, looks to extend his unbeaten streak and solidify his legacy in the junior featherweight division. Undefeated in 24 world title fights, the Japanese sensation has claimed undisputed titles in two weight classes, with signature victories over Stephen Fulton, Marlon Tapales, and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire. Inoue’s last U.S. appearance was in 2021, but his electrifying knockout of Luis Nery before 50,000 fans at Tokyo Dome last May reminded the world of his explosive power.

Standing across from him is San Antonio native Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs), who enters the ring riding a 14-fight win streak and making his first bid for a world title. Cardenas has surged into contention following a breakout 2024 campaign, including eye-catching stoppage wins over Israel Rodriguez Picazo and Eduardo Ramirez. Just last month, he overcame a knockdown to edge out previously unbeaten Bryan Acosta in a thrilling hometown performance.

In the co-main event, undefeated Mexican featherweight Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) returns to defend his WBO featherweight world title against Texas’ Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs). Espinoza catapulted into the global spotlight in December 2023 when he upset Robeisy Ramirez in a comeback victory that earned ESPN’s Upset of the Year honors. Since then, he’s defended the belt twice, including a decisive sixth-round TKO in a Ramirez rematch.

Vazquez, known for his gritty style and technical poise, has shown he belongs on the world stage. After a narrow 2022 loss to Raymond Ford and a hard-fought decision defeat to Joe Cordina in late 2023, Vazquez rebounded with two consecutive wins, most recently a dominant stoppage over Kenneth Taylor.

The action-packed undercard will kick off at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT, streaming live exclusively on ESPN+. Commentary will be led by ESPN’s acclaimed boxing team: Joe Tessitore, Timothy Bradley Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

In a weekend stacked with marquee names — including Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, and Canelo Alvarez — Inoue’s U.S. return adds another layer of excitement for boxing fans worldwide.

Will Inoue’s reign continue, or can Cardenas shock the world? All eyes turn to Las Vegas this Sunday night.

