The Monster Strikes Again: Naoya Inoue Stops Cardenas in TKO Thriller

In a electrifying showdown at T-Mobile Arena, Naoya Inoue, the undisputed super bantamweight champion, solidified his status as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound kings by stopping Ramon Cardenas via TKO in the eighth round on Sunday night. The Japanese superstar, known as “The Monster,” overcame an early scare to deliver a performance that captivated fans and cemented his dominance in the 122-pound division.

Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) faced a formidable challenge from Cardenas (26-2, 14 KOs), a San Antonio native riding a 14-fight win streak and competing in his first world title bout. The fight, broadcast live on ESPN+ and Fubo, was a highlight of the Cinco de Mayo boxing weekend, with Inoue returning to U.S. soil for the first time since 2021.

The bout began with Inoue asserting control in the opening round, using his signature jab and precise body work to dictate the pace. However, Cardenas stunned the boxing world in the second round, landing a vicious counter left hook that sent Inoue to the canvas for just the second knockdown of his career. The T-Mobile Arena crowd erupted as Cardenas seized momentum, leading some to speculate an upset was brewing.

Inoue, unfazed, regained his composure in the third and fourth rounds, methodically breaking down Cardenas with relentless pressure and sharp combinations. By the fifth round, Cardenas appeared to tire, struggling to match Inoue’s output. The turning point came in the seventh round when Inoue floored Cardenas with a devastating right hand. Sensing the end, Inoue unleashed a barrage of punches in the eighth, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 0:45 as Cardenas absorbed a flurry of unanswered blows.

“Ramon was a tough opponent, and that knockdown woke me up,” Inoue said post-fight. “I knew I had to stay focused and show the American fans what I’m capable of.” Cardenas, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Inoue’s brilliance: “I gave it everything, but he’s a special fighter. This is just the beginning for me.”

The victory marks Inoue’s fourth successful defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super bantamweight titles, further solidifying his legacy as a two-division undisputed champion. With an 89.66% knockout rate, Inoue continues to redefine dominance in the smaller weight classes.

The co-main event saw Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) retain his WBO featherweight title with a seventh-round TKO over Edward Vazquez (17-3, 4 KOs). Other notable results included Rohan Polanco’s unanimous decision over Fabian Maidana and Emiliano Vargas’ second-round TKO of Juan Leon.

