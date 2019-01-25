I want Keith Thurman to be the one to defeat Manny Pacquiao

There comes a time when every great boxing legend has to hang up the gloves.

The longer a boxer continues in the sport, their age will eventually catch up to them. They either lose to a sub par fighter who they would have destroyed in their prime or to a much younger top 5 opponent.

Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao is 40, he defeated a 29-year-old Adrien Broner by unanimous decision to keep his regular WBA welterweight title.

It was a great performance by the Filipino Senator, but it could be his last great win because 40 is up there for a fighter who relies on his athleticism.







The way Manny fights is like a ball of fury. He constantly presses the action and turns boxers who normally stay in the middle of the ring into runners.

If there was a fighter out there I would like Pacquiao to pass the torch to, it would be Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman.

Thurman is the WBA super champion at welterweight, that means he holds the real belt. Pacquiao only holds a regular title and it’s a way for the sanctioning body to earn money by charging extra fees, it is basically an interim belt for the mandatory challenger.

I am a longtime Manny Pacquiao fan but I realize his time will soon come.

The reason I want Keith Thurman to be the one to dethrone the Pacman is because he is a unique and honorable champion.

He doesn’t go around partying at strip clubs, throwing money on Instagram, he doesn’t act like a fool in public. Thurman is a family man and a decent human being. He embodies what it is to be true champion, much like Pacquiao.

He also has a lot of respect for Manny Pacquiao, where most of the other champions and younger boxers look at him like he is a washed up nobody, Thurman is one of the few along with Shawn Porter who actually acknowledges his greatness and legendary status in the sport.

If he gets by Josesito Lopez on Saturday night, I hope he fights Manny Pacquiao next, if he beats Manny it will signal a new era in boxing and a new king will be crowned in the division.