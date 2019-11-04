Chop Chop Corley calls out Manny Pacquiao, says he will knock him out

Since Floyd “Money” Mayweather retired, everybody around the welterweight division is calling out the fighting Senator Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao for a fight.

The payday and the chance to beat a legend even at 40 is the appeal when you step into the ring with Pacquiao.

Keith Thurman thought Pacquiao would be an easy fight especially since he felt Pacquiao was weak and old, but he was in for a surprise when the aging legend took him to school and hurt him several times in the fight.

Thurman eventually lost the fight along with his WBA welterweight title and undefeated record and was humbled by the loss.

This time a fighter in his 40’s, DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, wants a crack at the Filipino ring legend.

Corley a former world champion and crafty southpaw who is still fighting at 45-years-old was interviewed by ESNEWS and told the popular boxing reporter the fighter he wants to fight the most is Manny Pacquiao.

“(Pacquiao) Fight a southpaw, stop ducking me,” said Corley.

When ESNEWS asked Corley what would happen if he does get to fight Manny Pacquiao he answered with beaming confidence.

“I’ll knock Manny out. Probably in the sixth or seventh round,” predicted Corley. Keith Thurman is a runner, didn’t sit in there to bang with him. You gotta sit in the pocket with Manny Pacquiao and I can take a punch.”

“You know Manny don’t fight no southpaws. He stays away from southpaws. If you look back over the years who has he fought that was a southpaw?” asked Corley.

The last southpaw Pacquiao fought was David Diaz in 2008, he stopped the champion and won the WBC lightweight world title, shortly after that fight Pacquiao went up to 147-pounds and beat Oscar De La Hoya and has campaigned at welterweight ever since.

Corley held the WBO light welterweight title from 2001 to 2003 and fought a many great fighters in his career. He fought Zab Judah, Floyd Mayweahther Jr., Miguel Cotto, Devon Alexander, Lucas Matthysse, and Marcos Maidana just to name a few.

He last fought in March of 2019 and was stopped by Custio Clayton. He’s lost his last four fights and landing a shot at WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is highly unlikely.