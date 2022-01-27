Atlanta middleweight Antonio Todd Jr. upsets WBC No. 10 rated Hugo Centeno

QUINCY, Mass. (January 26, 2022) – Last Saturday night in Detroit, Atlanta middleweight Antonio Todd, Jr. registered his career-defining victory, upsetting World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 10-rated Hugo “The Boss” Centeno, Jr. by way of a 10-round majority decision in the main event.

The 27-year-old Todd, fighting out of Atlanta, won on two of the three judges’ scorecards, 97-93 and 96-94, as the other had it a 95-95 draw. More impressive was Todd defeating a fighter who is under contract to the event promoter, Dmitriy Salita.

“It was the biggest win of my career, thus far,” Todd said. “It means a lot for my career in terms of taking me to the next level. I feel that I won the fight by unanimous decision and, if he hadn’t started moving around, I could have stopped him. But this is boxing, you need to take chances to be great.

“I want to fight anybody, anybody in the 160-pound division, fighting bigger names on television. I’m ready now! I think real fighters or those confident in their skills will be the guys who step up. We do have a couple names in mind.”

Todd is promoted by rising New England-based Granite Chin Promotions, owned, and operated by Chris Traietti.

“The way Antonio handled himself throughout the whole process leading up to the Centano fight is a testament to his character and drive,” Traietti commented. “At first, the fight was on, then off, then back on again. Then, Centeno was over the weight limit. Despite all of this, Antonio and his trainer, Lionel Harris, just stayed focused on the fighting part of all this, leaving the behind-the-scenes stuff to me, and he delivered a career-defining performance. For 10 rounds he brought pressure, used his world-class jab, and pulled off a beautiful complete win.”

Todd concluded, “I love being promoted by Chris. It’s great being part of his Granite Chin team and him being part of my team.”

