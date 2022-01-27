RJJ Boxing Promotions presents can’t miss action in World Cup Boxing Series on UFC Fight Pass

Potential Instant Classics in World Cup Boxing Series “4-Man Lightweight Tournament” semifinals Feb. 24th streaming Live & Exclusively from Mexico on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS

LAS VEGAS (January 27, 2022) — The semifinals of the World Cup Boxing Series’ (WCBS) inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, has the potential to have two instant classics on February 24th.

All the Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing-promoted action will be streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, live and exclusively from Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has sanctioned the WCBS’ “4-Man lightweight Tournament,” created by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, and the winner will be crowned the WBC Latino Lightweight Champion, as well as positioned in the WBC’s top 15 ratings.

The WCBS “4-Man Tournament” semifinals matchups are Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs) vs. Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (11-2, 7 KOs).

Semifinal’s action will be contested in 8-round bouts, 10 rounds for the championship final. The WCBS will also feature one “overtime” round, if needed, to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance.

WCBS will also be offering a “Fight of the Night” and “Knockout” bonuses to each contestant through the duration of its “4-Man Lightweight Tournament.”

The 20-year-old Torres, a former WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion, is the No. 1 seed and pre-tournament favorite who will be fighting at home.

“I am very happy about this opportunity,” Torres said. “Thank you to the WCBS, WBC, RJJ Boxing and UFC FIGHT PASS for making this possible. He’s (Flores) a tough, good boxer who likes to fight at a distance if he can. Nothing I haven’t seen before.

“My style is to attack at all times. I love to go for the knockout and give fans what they want to see. My fights will always go my way. Attacking from the very beginning, I hope he stands and throws with me as he says. Either way I’m coming after him. I predict pain for him and a knockout win for me before round 5.”

The 26-year-old Flores has impressive victories against Jesus Acosta Zazueta (16-5-2) and Jairo Lopez (18-5).

“It’s very important for me to be fighting in this tournament,” Flores noted. “I want to thank the WCBS and WBC for the opportunity to be part of their tournament. I know my opponent is a southpaw, but I really don’t care to know much about him. He has very good skills but that doesn’t bother me at all.

“I like to box on the outside, keep my distance, and control the pace. I think this fight is going to be a war! I am very excited for this match-up and I hope Torres is ready for a fight. I will win this fight by decision.”

Also scheduled to be streamed on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS are a pair of additional lightweight bouts.

Venezuelan knockout artist Fradimil Macayo (15-1, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Mexican fighter Armando Ramirez (5-0-1,2 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

Undefeated 19-year-old prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Cota (6-0, 4 KOs), the youngest in the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, led by his grandfather Fernando Montiel, meets Guatemalan challenger Rene “Kampana” de Leon Mazariegos (7-3, 4 KOs), in a scheduled 6-rounder.

Card subject to change.

INFORMATION:

Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com

Facebook: : /WorldCupBoxingSeries

Twitter: @RoyjonesJRfa @RoyJonesJrOfficial

Instagram: @RoyJonesJrBoxing, @World_Cup_Boxing_Series

ABOUT ROY JONES JR, BOXING PROMOTIONS: Founded in 2013, Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has already made a huge impact in the boxing community in a few short years creating exhilarating content for UFC Fight Pass, CBS Sports, Showtime, ESPN and beIN Sports in some of the finest venues across the country and also in Mexico, Russia, and Japan. RJJ Boxing has proven it is conquering the sweet science of the sport.

ABOUT UFC FIGHT PASS®: UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to exclusive, live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features, in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 17,000 bouts from dozens of combat sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV. For more information, please visit https://www.ufc.tv/page/fightpass.

Like this: Like Loading...