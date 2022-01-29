Watch Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez Fight Live Stream on Saturday Night

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN heads to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma for a fun night of fights, headlined by Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez and a feature of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, on the live streaming portion preliminary undercard.

Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs) is a 2016 Olympic Gold medalist who represented Brazil and he is quickly becoming a top contender in the boxing world.

The Brazilian only has one professional loss and that was a close and controversial decision defeat to WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez.

Many boxing fans including those in Brazil were outraged by the decision and felt Conceição did enough to win and outboxed Valdez to win the title.

Conceição isn’t concerned with the past anymore and wants to continue winning to land another title shot and finally capture championship glory and tonight he will have to dispose of Xavier Martinez to continue his journey to another world title shot.

Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) is an undefeated fighter from California and he is ready to make a name for himself on Saturday night by going for an upset against a decorated Brazilian boxer who is highly favored.

Martinez knows he is going to be up against all odds but he wants to pull off the shock upset and really believes in his abilities.

The co-main event will put Rene Tellez Giron against last minute replacement Giovanni Cabrera.

Also on the card in the live stream portion is female fighters Pink Tyson and Carla Torres going toe to toe in a women’s super featherweight scrap.

A feature fight on ESPN+ live stream is the grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, continuing his journey in boxing taking on Jeremiah Yeager in a middleweight scrap.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez

Light Welterweight – Rene Tellez Giron vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid

Heavyweight – Stephan Shaw vs. Joey Dawejko

Women’s Super Featherweight – Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Dell Long

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager

Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr. vs. Diuhl Olguin

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Herman Rendon

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Date and Time: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+

