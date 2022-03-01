Canelo disputes Ryan Garcia’s claim that Eddy Reynoso had no time to train him

The pound for pound king of boxing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is in training camp in San Diego with his long time trainer Eddy Reynoso and preparing for his May 7th showdown with undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Boxing reporter ESNEWS was in camp and asked the Mexican superstar what his opinion was on undefeated lightweight standout Ryan Garcia leaving the gym after being with the team for 5 fights and winning all by knockout.

Canelo was confused by the reasoning Ryan Garcia gave to his followers and media that trainer Eddy Reynoso was too busy and had no time to train him, that is why he left to train under Joe Goossen.

Canelo defended Eddy Reynoso and dispute the claim that he had no time to train Ryan Garcia. According to Canelo, his trainer was always available for the fighters in the gym, even on holidays.

“I don’t know what happen, I don’t know what he is thinking about. He says he wants more time right? Well, Eddy has all the time for him. Eddy was here last year, he was here on Christmas and New Year’s everything for him (Ryan Garcia),” Canelo told ESNEWS.

Canelo went on to state that it’s Eddy Reynoso who is disciplined and shows up on time to train. It’s not sure if he was referring to Ryan Garcia lacking discipline, but Canelo expressed that some fighters don’t have the same discipline and are lazy only training for a few minutes, leaving and then coming back a few days later and showing up late.

“He fights and wins with (Luke) Campbell and then something happen with him, so I don’t know, but Eddy has all the time for all the fighters, you ask Oscar (Valdez), Frank Sanchez, you ask everybody here. If you are disciplined and you have the time to put in the gym and train really good, then Eddy is always going to be there with discipline too. I’ve been with Eddy a lot of years, so I saw Eddy when a lot of fighters come to the gym and really good fighters and he has all the time, but if he saw you come today and train 20 minutes and then go and don’t come 4 days or 3 days and then the next day you say I’m coming to the gym at 12 and you come at 2, then you need to be disciplined,” said Canelo.

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to return to the ring on April 9, 2022 against Emmanuel Tagoe after he took time off in order to “manage his health and well being,”

