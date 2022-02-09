Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas welterweight unification set for April 16 on Pay-Per-View

Undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight champion, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. announced on his Instagram and Twitter social media pages that his next fight will be against Cuban WBA champion Yordenis Ugas at the Dallas Cowboys stadium aka AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 16, 2022.

The 31-year-old from Texas, missed out on a lucrative payday and career defining fight when he had to pull out of his bout with Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao last August due to a torn retina eye injury that required surgery.

Spence wanted to fight and was bummed out at the lost opportunity.

Instead of canceling the fight or postponing it, Pacquiao opted to take on late replacement Yordenis Ugas who the WBA elevated to super champion status and stripped Pacquiao of the belt calling him a champion in recess due to his long inactivity of two years.

Ugas seized the moment and beat the 42-year-old Filipino ring legend by unanimous decision in one of the big upsets in 2021.

Pacquiao eventually went on to retire and announced his Presidential bid in the Philippines.

The most logical next match-up to make would be Spence versus Ugas, even though most boxing fans would rather see Spence unify with Terence Crawford who owns the WBO belt, this will lead us closer to an undisputed champion at welterweight with the winner holding three titles.

Crawford who was under the Top Rank stable recently left his long time promotional company and sued Bob Arum claiming the hall of fame promoter had racial bias and held him back from landing major fights and becoming a big star.

If Crawford signs with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions or at least becomes an independent promoter and works with PBC, the super fight boxing has been waiting for between two undefeated American welterweight champions could come to fruition.

