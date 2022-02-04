Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios Live Stream Weigh-In Video

Former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman will take on former junior welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in the main event of a FOX sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday night.

The co-main event of the evening pits four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz against Keenan Carbajal in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

Also on the card will be unbeaten Jesus Ramos taking on Vladimir Hernandez, and to kick off the PPV card two weight division champion Luis “Pantera” Nery will fight Carlos Castro in a bantamweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Before the combatants square off in the ring, they will square off at the ceremonial pre-fight weigh in on Friday.

The weigh-in event will be live streamed on Premier Boxing Champions official YouTube page and will take place at 2:00 PM PT.

Thurman hasn’t fought since losing a close fight to now retired Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao back in July of 2019.

The Florida native has been away from the ring for over two years and wants to make a splash to put all the welterweight champions on notice that the champ is here and ready to take back his throne.

The former unified champion must first face Mario Barrios who is coming up a weight division but has the height advantage over Thurman.

Barrios last fought against Gervonta “Tank” Davis and would eventually lose his WBA 140 pound title by stoppage to the hard hitting knockout artist.

At the pre-fight press conference Barrios warned Thurman and other welterweights that he is in the mix and not to be overlooked because he will give any of the top guys a tough fight.



Video by Premier Boxing Champions

Watch the much anticipated return of former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman as he takes on Mario Barrios on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, live on FOX sports PPV.

Like this: Like Loading...