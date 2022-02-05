Live Stream: Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios Fight Undercard

Before the anticipated return of former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman taking on former light welterweight champion Mario Barrios, fight fans can watch a FREE live stream undercard provided by Premier Boxing Champions on their official YouTube channel.

Thurman has been out of the ring for over two years since losing his WBA title to Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in July of 2019.

He underwent surgery for his hand after the fight and needed time for his mind and body to recover. Thurman started a family and feels rejuvenated during the two years off and is ready to reclaim his throne at 147-pounds.

His opponent is former WBA 140-pound champion Mario Barrios who despite coming up from a lower weight division will have a height advantage over Thurman.

Barrios recently lost his belt by TKO in round 11 to Gervonta “Tank” Davis who is widely considered one of the hardest hitters pound for pound in boxing.

A move to 147 pounds was the most logical step as his body could no longer make the 140-pound limit comfortably and in his first fight at welterweight the takes on one of the best in Thurman.

The main event will be broadcast on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View and also can be purchased on YouTube live streaming PPV.

The undercard will feature four fights including the Fernando Vargas Jr. the son of the former 154 pound champion Fernando Sr.

Vargas Jr. will be fighting in the middleweight division in a four round bout against Kody Koboski.

The Preliminary live stream on YouTube starts at 4:40 PM ET/1:40 PM PT on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Thurman vs. Barrios Undercard

Super Lightweight – Jesus Silveyra vs Keith Hunter — 8 Rounds

Super Lightweight – Enriko Gogokhia vs Kent Cruz — 8/10 Rounds

Middleweight – Fernando Vargas, Jr. vs Kody Koboski — 4 Rounds

Welterweight – John Rincon vs Ramon Marquez — 4 Rounds

Thurman vs. Barrios Undercard YouTube Live Stream



Video upload by Premier Boxing Champions

Order Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios live on FOX Sports PPV: https://www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view

