Watch Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight Live on Saturday

Undisputed and undefeated light welterweight champion, Josh Taylor, returns home to defend his world titles in Scotland against fellow undefeated fighter Jack Catterall on Saturday night.

Taylor vs. Catterall will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and will live stream in the USA on ESPN+.

Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) is currently the best man at 140-pounds having achieved an amazing feat of becoming undisputed champion that will surely get him into the hall of fame, but first he will defend his titles against the very dangerous and hungry challenger Jack Catterall.

Taylor is known for his grit. He can give it and take it and he knows how to use his length well and sets up his power shots in combination from the southpaw stance.

He became the undisputed champion when he beat American champion Jose Ramirez in the US and now he wants to put on a show in front of his hometown fans with a stellar performance against Catterall.

Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) is the mandatory challenger to Taylor and he has the confidence going into the fight and is motivated by the chance to become undisputed champion and pull off an amazing upset.

Although Catterall is relatively unknown in the boxing world, he is a hard fighter, who doesn’t back down in a fight. You can never count out underdogs and Taylor says he won’t make the mistake of overlooking his opponent because he plans on holding the titles for a while before moving up a division.

This match up will be interesting because both fighters are southpaws and it can get tricky and they are both undefeated so somebody will have to lose.

Taylor is the favorite but Catterall is no slouch it should be an entertaining scrap between two proud fighters.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall (WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO Titles)

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan

Heavyweight – Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane

Women’s Featherweight – Ebonie Jones vs. Efty Kathopouli

Light Heavyweight – John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban

Super Featherweight – Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel

Junior Middleweight – Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel

Venue: The OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland

Promoter: Top Rank

Date and Time: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM GMT/2:00 PM ET

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+ USA and Sky Sports UK

