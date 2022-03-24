How To Watch Felix Sturm vs. Istvan Szili Fight Live Stream Online

Former two-weight world boxing champion Felix Sturm returns to the ring to continue his comeback to title contention, and on Saturday night he will take on Istvan Szili in front of a big audience at the Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany.

Sturm, 43, was born in Leverkusen, West Germany and is one of the biggest stars in German boxing. He has fought a list of opponents that includes Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya.

He won his first belt in 2003 against Hector Javier Velazco and would eventually move up to super middleweight and capture the title in 2016 against Fedor Chudinov.

Sturm would retire after claiming the WBA super middleweight belt in 2016 and came back to the sport in 2020, he is now on a two fight win streak and in his 40’s is ready to make a run for the title.

His opponent will be a very tough Hungarian boxer Istvan Szili who has 25 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws and fights out of Switzerland.

Szili is 39 years old, and is not coming to lay down, he wants to put an end to Sturm’s comeback hopes and believes a win over Sturm will spark his own run for a world title and he plans to pull of the upset on Saturday night and send the German boxing star back into retirement.

Fight Card

Felix Sturm vs. Istvan Szili

Petro Ivanov vs. Timo Rost

Simon Zachenhuber vs. Maurice Morio

Ryno Liebenberg vs. Kassim Ouma

Hanna Hansen vs. Jeanmary Martinez

Oleksandr Zakhozhyi vs. Evgenios Lazaridis

Anas El Abid vs. Gyorgy Mizsei Jr

Malik Aksakal vs. Bilal Messoudi

Ajdin Reiz vs. Pal Olah

Ilias Kallouch vs. Pierre Woloszynski

Meris Idrizi vs. Barnabas Szabo

How to Watch Sturm vs. Szili

The fight is promoted by LIB Boxing Promotions and will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM CET / 3:00 PM ET/PT and will be Live Stream on Bild in Germany for more info: https://www.bild.de/

