How To Watch Masamichi Yabuki vs Kenshiro Teraji 2 Fight Live Stream Online March 19

WBC junior flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki and Kenshiro Teraji will do battle in an anticipated rematch in Kyoto, Japan, on March 19 at the City Gym and it will could be another fight of the year candidate.

The first fight between the two Japanese warriors took place on September 22, 2021 and was one of the most exciting bouts of 2021. They had ebb and flow and ending in an unexpected fashion and shows us why boxing is the theater of the unexpected.

In the first meeting Masamichi Yabuki was a big underdog and it was his first world title opportunity.

When the fight started it was competitive but Kenshiro Teraji who was defending his WBC title couldn’t find his timing and Yabuki was getting the better of him.

Yabuki was able to win in a shocking upset nobody expected when he stopped Kenshiro in the 10th Round to secure the WBC belt and become a world champion for the first time.

The two proud Japanese boxers agreed to rematch in the exact same venue they went toe to toe, and the Japanese fans will be in for a great show once again.

There are plenty of questions heading into the WBC junior flyweight championship rematch, was the first fight a fluke and Kenshiro took Masamichi Yabuki lightly, or did Yabuki just have his number and won the fight because he was the better man? Those questions will be answered on Saturday night in Tokyo, Japan.

Although the bout won’t be available in the United States, the bout is available via live stream in Japan on Abema.TV.

Event: “The Real Fight” Masamichi Yabuki vs Kenshiro Teraji II

Venue: City Gym, Kyoto, Japan

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19, 2022

How To Watch:

The Masamichi Yabuki vs Kenshiro Teraji II WBC junior flyweight championship will be Live Streamed on https://abema.tv/ in Japan.

