How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank on ESPN will host another magnificent boxing event from the Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, with a double header Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez.

The main card will be televised on ESPN and also Live Streamed on ESPN+, the preliminary undercard will be shown on the ESPN+ live stream and will be stacked with action starting at 6:45 PM ET/PT.

Former WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Oscar Valdez and believes part of the reason for his sluggish performance was due to the fact he can no longer make the weight comfortably.

The 30-year-old Mexican has fought most of his career at the 130 lbs weight limit and it has been tough for him to make weight his last few fights, but now at the lightweight division he feels fresher and stronger heading into Saturday night.

In his lightweight debut Berchelt will take on a tough fighter from Namibia Jeremiah Nakathila in a 12-round contest.

Berchelt will need to make a big statement on Saturday night to show he is still a top level fighter and the KO loss to Valdez didn’t ruin him.

Jeremiah Nakathila is a virtual unknown outside of his native Namibia but he is inspired by the success many African fighters have achieved pulling off upsets on foreign soil in the USA and UK.

For Nakathila this is a great opportunity for the boxing world to get to know him and a victory against a former world champion in the main event on ESPN is the spotlight he has been waiting for.

The preliminary undercard will feature Tiger Johnson, contender Josue Vargas, Carlos Caraballo and a load of other top prospects and standouts from the Top Rank promotions roster.

ESPN Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT)

Lightweight – Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremia Nakathila

Featherweight – Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez

ESPN+ Preliminary Undercard (6:45 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT)

Super Bantamweight – Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Saavedra

Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Sebastian Chaves

Welterweight – Josue Vargas vs. Nicolas Demario

Super Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr. vs. Jose Argel

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Kevin Johnson

Featherweight – Arturo Cardenas vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez

Miguel Berchelt-Jeremiah Nakathila takes place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10/7 PM ET/PT on ESPN and live streamed on ESPN+.

For more information on how to watch the fight live online visit: https://plus.espn.com/

