How to Watch Thor Bjornsson vs Eddie Hall Fight Live Stream Online on March 19

Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson and Eddie Hall will fight in the “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” on Saturday, March 19 in Dubai at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The two World’s Strongest Man winners are bitter rivals who do not like each other and can’t wait to square up in the ring to trade blows after years of trash talk.

The beef started when Eddie Hall won the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition and Thor Bjornsson was the runner up.

Thor didn’t give Hall credit for the victory and Hall felt it was disrespectful and poor sportsmanship, the following year in 2018 Thor would eventually win the title of World’s Strongest Man, but Hall said Thor only won because he didn’t compete against him that year.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on September 18, 2021 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida but Eddie Hall suffered a bicep injury in training camp.

Instead of scrapping the event, Thor wanted to stay active and opted to face a late replacement which was Arm Wrestling legend Devon Larratt.

Thor stopped Larratt in the first round and called out Eddie Hall once again.

The British strongman wasn’t impressed with Thor’s win over Larratt and insulted the boxing bouts of Thor, claiming his fights were fake with one win over an old arm wrestler and two fights that went to a draw.

Hall continued to train right after his injury was operated on and made no excuses, win, lose or draw he has said the best man will win and he strongly believes he will beat Thor on March 19 despite having no professional boxing experience.

How to Watch Thor Bjornsson vs Eddie Hall fight live stream online for Free:

The event will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 and will be free to watch and will be shown on Segi TV at 8:30 PM in the UK and 1:30 PM PT in the USA.

