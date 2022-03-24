Michael Zewski vs. Arlos Ocampo Manriquez Fight Weigh In Results

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Canada (March 24, 2022) – The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s inaugural pro boxing event card at Vidéotron Coliseum in Trois-Rivières, Canada, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, co-promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Probellum, and in collaboration with Deacon Sports and Entertainment Ltd.

OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10)

Michael Zewski (35-2, 23 KOs), Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada 153.8 lbs.

Arlos Ocampo Manríquez (32-1, 20 KOs), Ensenada, Baja California, México 153.6 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS (10)

Arthur Byarslanov (9-0, 7 KOs), Toronto, Ontario, Canada by way of Russia 148.8 lbs.

Roberto Verdugo (10-3-1, 4 KOs), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, México 148.8 lbs.

WELTERWIGHTS (10)

Steve Bouchard (19-2, 8 KOs), Quebec City, Quebec, Canada 148.8 lbs.

Ricardo Lara (22-9, 10 KOs), El Grullo, Jalisco, México 148.8 lbs.

FEMALE WELTERWEIGHTS (6)

Marie-Pier Houle (5-0-1, 2 KOs), Cap de la Madeleine, Québec, Canada 143.8 lbs.

Valentina Keri (5-5, 0 KOs), Santa, Siberia 145 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)

Alexis Barriere (4-0, 3 KOs), Saint Jean sur Richelieu, Québec, Canada 222 lbs.

Marco Antonio Candeo (4-1, 2 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, México 220.4 lbs.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (6)

Spencer Wilcox (pro debut), Hamilton, Quebec, Canada 134.6 lbs.

Armando Lizárraga Osuna (1-2, 0 KOs), Costa Rica, Sinaloa, México 137.2 lbs.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Petar Gavrilovic (1-0, 0 KOs), Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada 171.4 lbs.

Greg Weeks (3-1, 3 KOs), Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada 171 lbs.

Tickets, starting at $25.00, are on sale and available for purchase on ticketmaster.ca. Prestigious seat reservations can also be made by calling (819) 519-1634.

Source : Groupe Yvon Michel

