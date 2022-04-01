VIDEO: George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Full Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The battle for undisputed lightweight champion is now official for June 5th with the two undefeated champions Australian George Kambosos Jr. the WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC champion and American WBC champion Devin Haney ready to prove who the real king of the 135 pounders is.

The Official Kickoff press conference was on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and the champions were so confident at the press event and couldn’t wait to face each other.

Devin Haney who was formerly promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and once his contract expired he accepted a multi-fight deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions, DiBella Entertainment and ESPN to prove to the world that he wasn’t ducking Kambosos Jr. and was chasing greatness.

Kambosos is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and he pulled off one of the greatest upsets in boxing by defeating Teofimo Lopez and capturing all of the belts.

Lopez was undefeated and the heavy favorite heading into his bout with Kambosos. The majority of the boxing world felt Lopez would walk through the Australian challenger and it was just going to be an easy title defense before Lopez went against one of the top guys like Tank Davis or Devin Haney.

The opposite happened and Kambosos shocked the world by dropping Lopez and beating him in a tough battle.

Before winning the belts, the Aussie was mostly known as Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner, but after the fight he was able to create a name and now he is the one who is calling the shots.

The fight will take place at the Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne, Australia on June 5, 2022 and will be will be broadcast in prime time, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ Live stream.

The event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, Duco Events and TEG Sport.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Full Fight Press Conference



YouTube video upload by Top Rank Promotions

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Ticket Information from Top Rank

CORPORATE HOSPITALITY PACKAGES INCLUDING RINGSIDE SEATS

On Sale Now www.VIPNOW.com.au

TRAVEL PACKAGES

On Sale Now Via Keith Prowse Travel www.kpt.com.au

TICKETS WAITLIST

Tickets will go sale on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Join the waitlist at Ticketek www.ticketek.com.au

