Brockton’s own David Ribeiro to make his pro boxing debut on May 7 in Bridgewater

Brockton’s standout amateur boxer David Ribeiro excited to make professional debut May 7th “Hometown Royalty” in Bridgewater, MA

QUINCY, Mass. (April 18, 2022) – Boxers make only one professional debut and Brockton (MA) welterweight David Ribeiro is excited to make his May 7th on the “Hometown Royalty” in the first pro boxing event held in nearby Bridgewater (MA), at Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts (85 Cottage St.).

“Hometown Royalty” is presented by Granite Chin, in association with Cappiello Boxing Promotions and Shearns Boxing Promotions.

Fighting out of the “City of Champions,” Brockton son Ribeiro was a celebrated amateur having won gold medals at the 2020 New England Golden Gloves, 2019 King of the Ring, and the regional Mike Tyson Tournament.

Ribeiro quickly realized that there are several key differences between amateur and pro boxing, as well as the importance of keeping his poise despite being excited, especially with his family, friends and fans screaming his name with every thrown punch.

“The big difference is in preparation, physically and mentally, and it’s also more about promoting the event to get people to come,” Ribeiro explained about turning pro. “There’s a buzz here in Brockton. I’m excited!

“I’ll need to stay disciplined and humbled in the gym. Train now, celebrate later. I’m never really satisfied and always want to better myself and stay humble. I’ve had good sparring and I’m in top shape. I’m fighting a little lighter – welterweight – and that requires more cardio work. There are a few pounds difference between amateur and pro welterweight divisions. No headgear will allow me to see better in the ring. This is a different level. There is much more preparation and training as a pro.”

Ribeiro’s opponent for their 4-round bout is Fernando Perez (0-3), of Plymouth (MA).

“My team does the research on my opponents, and they train me to be prepared,” Ribeiro said. “They train me to win, I fight. I leave all the research to my team. I want to have an impressive pro debut to get people excited to see me fight against and look forward to my future.”

“I’m excited to have David’s pro debut close to his home,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti commented. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about him in and out of the ring. I look forward to seeing his pro career get started and flourish. May 7th is simply the first step in what I know will be a successful journey.”

Holbrook (MA) junior welterweight Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (14-1, 8 KOs) faces “El Chino” Aubel (8-9, 7 KOs), of Argentina, in the 8-round main event. Ohan is dropping down in weight from welterweight, in which he captured and defended the New England title.

Former world-rated Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski (30-6, 11 KOs), of Quincy (MA), takes on Argentinian lightweight Mario Lozano (18-5-1, 9 KOs), in the 8-round co-featured event. The 32-year-old Kielczweski was a 2008 National Golden Gloves silver medalist, as well as a 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

Undefeated New Bedford light heavyweight Edet Mkpanam (6-0, 5 KOs), a 2018 New England Golden Gloves runner-up, fights Scott “Bombz” Lampert (2-4, 2 KOs) in a 6-rounder, while Fall River (MA) welterweight Damon Towns (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Robert Bricks (0-9) in a 4-round match.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale, $60.00 standing room and $40.00 floor seats, and available for purchase at www.TicketRiver.com (Search: Hometown Royalty).

INFORMATION:

Facebook.com/GraniteChin

Twitter: @Granite_Chin

Like this: Like Loading...