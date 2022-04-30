How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson fight stream online and start time

Undefeated super featherweight world champions Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will face off in a huge unification battle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night and the event will be televised and live streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

The co-main event features 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) taking on Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs) in a lightweight bout.

In the special attraction bout, Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) – Muhammad Ali’s grandson – will face Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KOs) in a middleweight bout scheduled for four rounds.

Oscar Valdez, 31, holds the WBC title at 130 lbs and currently has an undefeated record of (30-0, 23 KOs). He presented Mexico in the Olympics and currently trains out of San Diego, California under the guidance of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Shakur Stevenson, 24, has the WBO super featherweight title, is undefeated with a record of (17-0, 9 KOs). He fought in the Olympics representing the USA and holds a silver medal at the 2016 Olympiad in Brazil.

Valdez and Stevenson is a battle for the king of the division and someones undefeated record must go, which will make the lightweight fight a can’t miss event.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (WBC/WBO titles)

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill

Super Featherweight – Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Anthony Hannah

Light Welterweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Luciano Ramos

Welterweight – Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

How to Watch Valdez vs. Stevenson:

The Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson super featherweight title unification bout airs on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and the Live Stream will be available online on ESPN+ in North America, and SKY Sports in the United Kingdom.

