Luis “Koreano” Torres vs. Irving Castillo WCBS lightweight tourney final live stream on UFC Fight Pass June 2

Luis “Koreano” Torres expecting tough fight vs. Irving Castillo in WCBS lightweight tournament final STREAMING LIVE & EXCLUSIVELY JUNE 2ND FROM MEXICO ON UFC FIGHT PASS®

LAS VEGAS (April 7, 2022) – “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament” favorite and hometown hero, Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs), is preparing for a very tough fight with Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (12-2, 8 KOs) in the June 2nd championship final for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino Lightweight Championship.

The 10-round main event championship final of the inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing), will headline the June 2nd installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively from Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico, on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Torres knocked out Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-6, 6 KOs) in round four this past February at the same venue, after dropping him in the second and third rounds.

“It was a tough fight versus Flores, “the 20-year-old Torres said. “I knew I had to knock him out, so I just focused on the knockout and put technique aside. I wanted to give my fans a knockout and I got it.

“My upcoming fight will be different, more strategic. We need more boxing resources because he is a tall fighter who likes to control his distance, throwing long punches and side stepping very well. It will be a very difficult fight than the one I had with Flores.”

Torres vs. Castillo will be contested in a 10-round match and, if needed, an “overtime” round will be held to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC). The winner will become the new WBC Latino Lightweight Champion, as well as receive a world rating from the WBC.

INFORMATION:

Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com, www.ufcfightpass.com

Facebook: /UFCFightPass, /WorldCupBoxingSeries

Twitter: @UFCFightPass, @RoyjonesJRfa, @RoyJonesJrOfficial

Instagram: @UFCFightPass, @WorldCup_Boxing_Series, @RoyJonesJrBoxing

Like this: Like Loading...