Undefeated Swedish boxer Shady Gamhour trained by Roy Jones Jr. returns on April 29

Roy Jones, Jr.-trained Undefeated Swedish middleweight prospect Shady Gamhour Returns Apr. 29th to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (April 6, 2022) – Undefeated Swedish middleweight prospect Shady Gamhour (12-0, 9 KOs) returns to Las Vegas to fight there for the first time since 2018, April 29th on the “Sons of Legends” card, presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing in association with Ares Entertainment, in The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The main event is a 10-round match for the vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title between Kenzie “TCB” Morrison (19-02,2, 17 KOs) and Hasim “Gold Blooded” Rahman (12-0, 6 KOs), respectively, the sons of past World Heavyweight Champions Tommy “The Duke” Morrison and Hasim Rahman.

The action will be called at ringside by Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr., James “Smitty” Smith and Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson on FITE TV and iNDemand PPV.

Sweden-native Gamhour, who lives and trains with Roy Jones in Pensacola, Florida, is matched against Steven Pichardo (8-1-1, 2 KOs) in a 6-round bout.

“It feels awesome to fight again in Las Vegas,” Gamhour said. “It is a dream come true! It has been a blessing to have been able to be trained by the great Roy Jones, Jr. for the past five years.

“My training camp has been great, and we now have the most important weeks of training leading up to the fight in Las Vegas.”

Pichardo has won seven of his last eight fights with one draw.

“For me,” Jones commented, “it’s always fun to train Shady because he is one of the most dedicated people you ever want to see. There is nothing better in my opinion than a dedicated fighter. All fighters don’t have the same talent, all fighters don’t get to the same skill level drive and motivation is something that they can control. When you find a fighter with drive, control, and motivation like Shady, it makes you glad to spend time teaching them. Because of his drive and motivation, I’m very much looking forward to seeing Shady back in the ring. I can’t wait to see him fight.”

Also scheduled to fight are sons of other “boxing legends” such as Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, Mike “The Bounty” Hunter, Robert “Preacherman” Daniels, Gerald “G-Man” McClellan, and Steve “USS” Cunningham.

Card subject to change.

