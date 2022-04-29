Watch Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Weigh In Live Stream Video

Before undisputed women’s lightweight world champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go toe to toe on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City, the two combatants, the promoters and teams will meet one last time at the Official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday.

Taylor, 35, is promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, and she is widely regarded as one of the best female boxers in the world.

She is an Olympic Gold Medalist representing Ireland and also has the entire country on her back when she enters the ring on Saturday night.

Serrano, 33, is a seven weight division world champion and promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

She represents Puerto Rican and bring a ferocious nonstop aggression to the ring that few women are able to deal with.

This will be the biggest moment in Women’s boxing with two females headlining a major card at the Madison Square Garden home of so many legendary fights in history featuring the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Roberto Duran, Tito Trinidad, to name a few.

Australian female boxing prospect Skye Nicolson will take on Shanecqua Paisley Davis on the card and also former world champions Jessie Vargas will take on Liam Smith as well as other exiting bouts to fill the card.

The Taylor-Serrano Weigh-In on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT on YouTube (Video Below).



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano light weight championship takes place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on DAZN.

