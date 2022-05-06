BKFC 25: Arnold Adams vs. Dillon Cleckler Free Live Stream Fight Card

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the fasted growing combative sport in the world and they are heading back to Florida for BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler Live on May 6th at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The main event features the heavy hitters, when BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams (6-1) puts his coveted title on the line against undefeated rising star Dillon Cleckler (3-0), you don’t want to miss this because it could be over in the blink of an eye.

The entire event will be loaded with exciting matches that will keep the crowd on their feet and viewers eyes glued to the screen. The co-feature has former UFC competitor and Mixed Martial Arts veteran Julian Lane (4-6) going up against Dave Mundell (3-1).

Before the heavyweight championship main event card, fight fans can watch a FREE three fight preliminary card on YouTube and then tune into the BKFC 25 main card on FITE.TV or Bareknuckle.TV.

BKFC 25 Preliminary Card

Braeden Tovey vs. Jordan Christensen

James Dennis vs. Brian Maxwell

Dylan Schulte vs. Darrick Gates

The Free preliminary fight card on YouTube airs on Saturday, May 6, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube Channel.



YouTube video upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler takes place on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV and the BKTV App.

