BKFC Fight Night Omaha: Cochrane vs Dyer Free Live Stream Fight Card

The BKFC Fight Night heads to Omaha, Nebraska for another stacked card of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Friday the 13th, headlined by Dakota Cochrane vs Josh Dyer. The event takes place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska.

Fans of the BKFC will be able to view a live FREE three fight preliminary card and countdown show on YouTube right before the loaded main broadcast on FITE TV.

The BKFC Fight Night card main event has former Bellator competitor and MMA veteran Dakota Cochrane taking on Josh Dyer in a light heavyweight bout.

The Co-Main event will have Nebraska’s own Houston Alexander a UFC veteran who is known for his vicious KO power and exciting fights, taking on Jason Fish in a cruiserweight scrap that could end early.

The 50-year-old Alexander made a huge statement in his BKFC debut with a vicious knockout of his opponent Wes Combs in the first round.

BKFC Fight Night Omaha Prelim Card

Erick Murray Jr vs Esteban Rodriguez

Charlie DuBray vs Emeka Ifekandu

Kevin Benson vs Josh Krejci

The Free Three Fight preliminary undercard show live stream airs on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube Channel.



Upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Venue: Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska

BKFC Fight Night Omaha: Dakota Cochrane vs Josh Dyer Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV and the BKTV App.

Like this: Like Loading...