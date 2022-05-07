Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol FREE Live Stream Fight Card Before The Bell

Boxing’s biggest superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is about to take on undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the big DAZN Pay-Per-View card, fight fans will be able to see a four fight undercard on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube Channel.

The Before The Bell preliminary live stream will showcase the young up and coming talent from the Matchroom boxing stable and also act a countdown pre-show before the main card.

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Alexis Espino will take on Aaron Silva in an 8 round contest. Fernando Molina and Ricardo Valdovinos will square up in 6 round bout at 140 pounds. Elnur Abduraimov faces Manuel Correa in a super featherweight 8 rounder. Flyweight fighter Joselito Velazquez and Jose Soto will go toe to toe in a 10 round feature.

Canelo vs Bivol Before The Bell Fight Card

Flyweight – Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva

Super Featherweight – Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa

Light Welterweight – Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos

The Before The Bell live stream begins at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT on May 7, 2022 on YouTube.



YouTube upload by Matchroom Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on DAZN Pay-Per-View

