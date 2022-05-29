Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis beats Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero by TKO in round 6

It was a heated build up to Saturday night’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero WBA lightweight champion at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it ended in spectacular fashion.

Davis, 27, was irritated by the antics of Rolly Romero, 26, during the press conference and the weeks prior to the fight.

Romero who was also undefeated heading into the fight was boasting that he would knockout Davis in the first round. When the bell signified the end of the first round, Davis yelled at Romero to tell him what happened?

The fight was fought at a distance and a measured pace by both fighters, Davis stayed on the back foot to avoid the wild and unorthodox style of Romero and would try to counter.

Romero had his moments through the fight even buzzing Davis a few times but nothing significant.

The ending came when Romero charged forward into a left counter that that Davis threw and Romero fell face forward on the ropes.

Romero tried to get up but he wasn’t all there and didn’t understand the referee’s instructions so the ref waved it off at 2:39 of round 6 for a TKO.

After the fight Romero didn’t bother staying for the post fight interviews and went to the dressing rooms while Davis smiled and celebrated and said the KO of Romero was similar to when Manny Pacquiao ran into Juan Manuel Marquez counter shot and put him to sleep.

In the post fight interview Davis said he was willing to fight the best, and that would mean a chance at the winner of the undisputed championship bout between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

