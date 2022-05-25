Granite Chin pro boxing doubleheader “Road 2 Stardom” Live Stream on June 25

Granite Chin to promote first pro boxing doubleheader in Mass. “Road 2 Stardom” Streaminglive June 25th on BXNGTV.COM

QUINCY, Mass. (May 25, 2022) – Granite Chin Promotions has announced it will present the first pro boxing doubleheader in Massachusetts history, “Road 2 Stardom”, at Sheraton Hotel in Framingham.

“Road 2 Stardom” will be available to watch both shows via live stream at BXNGTV.COM for only $24.99.

“I am excited to be throwing the first doubleheader show in Massachusetts,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said. “I did it in New Hampshire with great success and have no doubt that bringing events like this to Massachusetts will also be a huge success. Both cards are loaded with talent, and I look forward to seeing how some of the fighters respond to the uptick in competition. Both cards are going to be action packed and we expect the Sheraton to be flooded with boxing fans.”

Undefeated Springfield (MA) welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (8-0, 6 KOs) will be the headliner of the evening’s portion of the event for the first time during his young career. Whitley faces Brazilian Maycon Oller Da Silva (1-4, 1 KO) in the 6-round main event.

Another undefeated fighter, Pittsfield (MA) super middleweight Steve Sumpter (5-0, 5 KOs), will headline the day card in an 8-round match versus Manny “Shake Em’ Up” Woods (17-16-1, 6 KOs).

In the co-featured event at night, Bay State rivals Nathan Balakin (3-1, 1 KO), of Tyngsboro, and Attleboro’s Bryan Urday (2-1) will battle in a 6-round bout for the vacant Massachusetts Welterweight Championship.

Undefeated welterweight Nicholas “Saint Nick” Molina puts his 9-0 (3 KOs) record on the line in a 6-round match with upset-minded Argentinian Jose “El Chino” Aubel (8-10, 7 KOs), while Woburn (MA) junior lightweight Julien “Back Dragon” Baptiste (3-2, 2 KOs) plans to make amends in a rematch against Alfred “Keenan” Raymond (1-2), of Warwick (RI), who won their first encounter last November by way of a 4-round split decision.

In two other 6-round fights, undefeated Floridian welterweight Josniel “TG) Castro (8-0, 6 KOs) returns against Georgian Bryan Goldsby (5-16), and impressive Springfield (MA) super middleweight Laurent Humes (5-0, 5 KOs) throws down with veteran Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (13-50-2, 9 KOs).

The delayed professional debut of Brockton welterweight David Ribeiro, a 2020 New England Golden Gloves champion, is scheduled to meet Rakim Johnson (6-17-1, 5 KOs) in a 4-rounder. Ribeiro was originally slated to make his debut May 7th, but his opponent pulled out at the last moment.

In the evening’s opener, Rob “The Golden Boy” Nolette (1-1, 1 KO), of Providence, faces DeWayne Wisdom (7-61, 3 KOs) in a 4-rounder.

In the day’s co-feature, local favorite Raphael Torres (1-0, 1 KO), fighting out of nearby Marlboro (MA), is matched against Brazilian Igor Pessoa (0-2) in a 4-round bout contested at a 185-pound catchweight.

Other 4-round fights during the afternoon session include Florida light heavyweight Carlos Arredondo (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, Swansea (MA) junior middleweight Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (2-2, 1 KO) vs. Rynell Griffin (8-52-2, 2 KOs), Dracut (MA) lightweight Gabriel “Menace” Morales (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Issac Haynes (0-1), Methuen junior middleweight Luke Iannuccilli (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Robert Bricks (0-10), and Scott “Bombz” Lampert (2-5, 2 KOs) vs. Andrew Nolan (0-4) at a 195-pound catchweight.

Both cards are subject to change.

Separate admission tickets are available for purchase at tickerriver.com (Search: Road2Stardom): day – $45.00 (general admission), $60.00 (ringside) and $750.00 for a table of 10; night – $50.00 (general admission), $75.00 (ringside) and $1,000 for a table of 10.

Doors open at 1:00 pm ET and 7 p.m. ET, respectively, with first bouts at 1:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.

