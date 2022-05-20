How to Watch Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal Fight Live Stream Online

On Friday, ProBox TV launches into the boxing world with undefeated Chinese Olympian Fanlong Meng taking on former light heavyweight world champion Jean Pascal.

ProBox TV was founded by company CEO Garry Jonas and former boxing world champions Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Paulie Malignaggi, and Antonio Tarver, and is a live streaming service that will be dedicated to the sweet science of boxing.

The platform will showcase rising stars with ProBox’s Future Stars series and help build them up to a global audience online.

In the main event, undefeated Chinese light heavyweight contender Fanlong Meng will go up against one of the toughest tests in his career when he takes on hard hitting former two-time light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal.

Fanlong hopes a win over Pascal will secure him a title shot in the near future against one of the champions like Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev in the future. For Pascal this is a chance for the 39-year-old veteran to have a resurgence by defeating the younger undefeated favorite and put him back on the road to title contention.

Ringside commentary for Friday’s event will be provided by the Company’s founders: Roy Jones, Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi and veteran fight commentator Mike Goldberg.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Fanlong Meng (17-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs, 1 NC)

Junior Welterweight – Zhiming Wang (11-3, 3 KOs) vs. Joseph Fernandez (12-1, 4 KOs)

Junior Welterweight – Kendo Castaneda (17-5, 8 KOs) vs. Sonny Fredrickson (21-5, 14 KOs)

Junior Welterweight – Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KOs)vs. Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs)

Junior Welterweight – Antonio Moran (26-5-1, 19 KOs)vs. Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KOs)

Junior Welterweight – Jusiyah Shirley (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Miguel Perez Aispuro (12-12-2, 8 KOs)

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas (1-0, 1 KOs) vs. Heinrich Caceres (pro debut)

To watch Meng vs. Pascal on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET/PT, download the ProBox app (available on the Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick platforms and in app stores worldwide) or visit www.ProBoxTV.com and subscribe for just $1.99 per month.

