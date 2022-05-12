Jermell Charlo: Bivol has his number, but Canelo is still a true champion

The boxing world is still buzzing over the upset last Saturday, when Pound for Pound king, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was dethroned by undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bivol who was the much bigger man was able to withstand the power shots of Canelo and avoid any significant damage while displaying his ring IQ by being able to throw and land punches in bunches and get out in time before getting countered by the shorter Canelo.

On Wednesday, undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo was in Los Angeles talking to media during his open workout for his rematch with Brian Castano on Saturday night May 14th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and shared his thoughts on the Canelo vs Bivol fight.

“It was a good performance by Bivol,” said Charlo. “He boxed his ass off, he moved well, stayed at a good distance and controlled the pace. Canelo was trying to hit him with hard shots and it just wasn’t effective.

“I think he (Bivol) is getting the credit. I just think that Bivol went in there and showed the world, how everyone was against him and everyone was following that hype and he had something in his repertoire that the world of boxing especially didn’t get to see. He presented it and showed off that night.

Charlo also gave his opinion on whether or not Canelo can beat Bivol in a rematch and doesn’t feel the loss hurts Canelo’s legacy at all because he was going for greatness.

“I don’t know man, it looks like Bivol got his (Canelo) number. Canelo’s kinda small. This fight right here might let Canelo know to stay at 168 lbs or whatever weight. I think he does well at 168. 175 just might not be his weight but you can’t fault him he is a true champion for trying to achieve and accomplish major things in the sport. I like it, I like everything about it,” expressed Charlo.

