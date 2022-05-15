VIDEO: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Knocks Out Custio Clayton in Round 2

The welterweight division just got even more exciting on Saturday night at the Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California.

Undefeated welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis delivered another KO when he knocked out undefeated Canadian Custio Clayton in the second round of a co-main event on the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II card on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Ennis, 24, comes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is widely considered in the boxing world as the fighter to look out for in boxing because he dominates his opposition so much so the commentators wondered if he ever lost a round?

Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) is one of those true boxer punchers in the sport who can box and also deliver a vicious KO with either hand.

He finished Clayton with a looping overhand right that landed right behind the ear and put the Canadian down. Clayton tried to get up but his legs were like noodles and he was wobbling so the ref waved it off.

Shortly after the fight Ennis made it known that he would like to challenge undefeated unified WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and if he can’t land a fight with the champion anyone else in the division can get it.

VIDEO: Jaron Ennis KO’s Custio Clayton in round two May 14, 2022



Video replay uploaded by SHOWTIME Sports

Like this: Like Loading...