Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 LA Press Conference Live Stream Video

Bitter rivals, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will square off for a third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 17, 2022 live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The two former middleweight champions will fight in the super middleweight division. Canelo is coming off a decision loss to undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and will go back down to 168 pounds where he was crowned the undisputed king of the division when he won and unified all four titles against Caleb Plant.

The heavy handed Golovkin a career middleweight will make his super middleweight debut, he is coming off a huge stoppage win over Japanese Ryota Murata. The WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO super middleweight undisputed championship of Canelo’s will be on the line.

The first fight ended in a controversial draw, with many viewers believing Golovkin clearly won the bout, in the rematch, Canelo took the fight by decision and Golovkin also felt he won that fight and was robbed.

They will now have the rubbermatch to settle the score. Fans can watch to see if Golovkin get his revenge or will age catch up to the former most feared middleweight champion and Canelo gets another win to close the chapter.

The fight launch presser will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, June 24 at 12:30 PM PT and will be live streamed online on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube page.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3: LA Launch Press Conference Live Stream Video



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...