Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury is scared and backing out of the fight again

YouTube sensation and boxing star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in August but now the Ohio native claims that Fury is pulling out of the fight for a second time.

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to fight back in December of 2021 but Fury pulled out of the fight due to suffering an illness in training camp, so former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped up last minute to face Paul in a rematch.

The Woodley rematch would ultimately be Paul’s greatest win, he won via sensational one punch knockout in the sixth round that sent the UFC legend down face first on the canvas.

Fury would go on social media to clown Paul and wasn’t impressed by his KO of Woodley. Paul laughed at the comments and said Fury is scared and pulled out of the fight with a fake illness.

According to Paul, he and Fury are scheduled to fight on August 6, 2022, but right before a scheduled press-conference for next week in New York, Fury decided not to sign the papers and said he won’t be able to fight unless his father is in his corner.

When Paul heard about this from his team he shook his head and went directly to his Instagram and called out Fury and claimed he is scared and ready to duck for a second time.

“I wake up this morning to another text from my manager saying Tommy Fury is pulling out of the fight,” Paul told his followers in a video.

“We agreed to all of the terms. Everything is ready to go. We are 45 days away from the fight. We agreed to his $2 million dollar purse. We agreed to VADA drug testing. Extra flights. Extra Rooms. Extra tickets to the fight,” said Paul. “We’re scheduled to have a press conference next week in New York. His whole entire team is like yeah everything is good we are going to sign the contract today. It kept on getting pushed, it kept on getting pushed, until now, and what’s the excuse? Oh I can’t come and I can’t do it because my dad can’t be there with me during the fight. Well Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years, you’ve known this the whole entire time, he is a criminal he is not allowed in.

“When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland neither Tyson or your dad were there with you in your U.S. debut. Now all of a sudden you need your team with you. That doesn’t make any sense. I will agree to not have my team around me during the fight week. I will agree to fight without my coaches in my corner. We could both fight solo, dolo, just like Devin Haney was gonna do against George Kambosos. This is what real boxers do, real boxers make fights happen.

“You’re scared. You claim you’re a professional boxer but you don’t want to make the fight with me, who you’ve talked so much sh-t about, who you said you will spark, who you say I’m nothing compared to you, where is all that sh-t talk now Tommy? You’re a f–king atypical professional boxer who doesn’t want to make this fight actually happen. This is the biggest opportunity of your life and you’re fumbling the bag once again and I can’t believe how f–king stupid you are. F–king idiot.”

