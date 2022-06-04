Watch Aston Palicte vs. Jason Moloney Fight Live Stream Online June 4

The big George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney lightweight championship bout will have a great fight Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte as the co-main event to Saturday’s card at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The event will be live streamed in the USA on ESPN+ and also shown in Australia on KAYO.

Kambosos was a former sparring partner of the legendary Filipino Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao before he stepped up to the big time when he fought Teofimo Lopez for the unified lightweight championship, both fighters were undefeated and Lopez heavily favored. Kambosos was an underdog and defied the odds to pull off the massive upset in New York winning the titles and bringing them back home to Australia. He will defend his titles against undefeated American WBC champion Devin “The Dream” Haney in hopes of becoming the real undisputed King of the division.

The co-main event will pit Australian fighter Jason Moloney against Filipino journeyman Aston Palicte in a fight that could steal the show in terms of action.

Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) is a two-time title challenger who has yet to taste championship gold. The 31-year-old comes from the Philippines and still has ambitions to become a world champion in the bantamweight division. A win over Moloney would help move him forward to another chance at the title.

Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) comes from Mitcham, Victoria, Australia and is also 31 years old. The Aussie only challenged once for a world title and lost, like Palicte he is eager to try and get closer to title contention.

Moloney will be favored and have the support of a packed stadium cheering for him, but Palicte believes he will pull off the upset and has the Philippines behind him.

Like this: Like Loading...