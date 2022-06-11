Watch Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen Celebrity Boxing Fight Live Stream Online

BitCoinRodney.com presents The Official Celebrity Boxing – South Florida Rumble – Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen On June 11 from the Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines in Florida.

The event will be shown on FITE TV Pay-Per-View and will have four matches, and three will be for the OCB (Official Celebrity Boxing) titles.

The main event between Model and reality TV persona Blac Chyna and Air Force Veteran/Fitness model Alysia Magen will be for the OCB women’s world lightweight championship.

Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen want to prove they are not just sexy women outside the ring but they can also get down and dirty inside the boxing ring. They vowed this is going to be a real fight with neither holding anything back.

Ojani Noa best known for being the first ex-husband to the movie star Jennifer Lopez will face off against Cisco Rosado.

Kenny Rock the brother of actor/comedian Chris Rock, will trade punches with hip hop personality Benzino.

Radio Personality Headkrack will fight Kimbo Slice Jr. in a fighter that could end in a knockout of the night.

The Celebrity panel who will cover the fight will be hip hop legend Flavor Flav working as the ring announcer, reality star Omarosa will cover the commentary, and former UFC champion Rashad Evans will be the guest referee.

The event is presented by BitCoinRodney.com and broadcast by FITE TV.

The Official Celebrity Boxing Card

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen (Main Event)

Cisco Rosado vs. Ojani Noa

Headkrack vs Kevin Ferguson Jr. (Kimbo Slice Jr.)

Kenny Rock vs. Benzino

BitCoinRodney presents The Official Celebrity Boxing – South Florida Rumble: Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen Pay-Per-Live Stream on FITE.TV on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

For More information on how to watch The Official Celebrity Boxing: Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen fight visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/bitcoinrodney-south-florida-rumble/2pbaa/

