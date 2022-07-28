Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo Free Fight Live Stream Online July 28

The Golden Boy Promotions heads back to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on July 28, for Golden Boy Fight Night: Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo and Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada.

The Golden Boy Fight Night card on Thursday night will be live streamed on DAZN and for FREE on Golden Boy’s official YouTube Page.

Undefeated prospect Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) will test his skills against a tough opponent Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) in an eight round main event. Gonzalez normally campaigns at lightweight but the two agreed to a 136lbs catchweight which would make this bout officially light welterweight.

Bantamweight standout Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) goes up against Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) in an eight rounder, in the super bantamweight division.

Talented undefeated 130 pounder Elnu Abduraimov takes on Jose Garcia in a ten round super featherweight bout.

Also on the card is Gabriela Fundora, the sister of undefeated light middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora, she will take on Lucia Nunez in a women’s flyweight bout.

Fundora just like her brother is a tall fighter for her division. The 20-year-old from Coachella, California stands 5 foot, 9 inches tall and fights in the flyweight division, she is giant amongst the other 112lbs competitors.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card

Light Welterweight – Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo

Junior Featherweight – Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada

Super Featherweight – Elnu Abduraimov vs. Jose Garcia

Women’s Flyweight – Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucia Nunez

Women’s Junior Bantamweight – Jasmine Artiga vs. Amy Salinas

The fights take place on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on DAZN and YouTube (Video below)

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: JOUSCE GONZALEZ vs. JOSE ANGULO FIGHT LIVE STREAM VIDEO



Video upload by Golden Boy Boxing

