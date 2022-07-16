Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Online

Social media star and highly touted boxing prospect Ryan “KingRy” Garcia is ready to step up in competition as he takes on former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles on July 16th.

The Golden Boy promotions fight card will also feature a loaded undercard and a FREE live stream preliminary card on YouTube for fans before the main card on DAZN.

Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) a native of Victorville, California is happy to fight in his home state in front of adoring fans who will pack the arena to show support for the local boy. He also wants to make a statement on Saturday night to show the world that he can hang with a former world champion and beat him.

Many boxing purists have written of Garcia claiming he isn’t mentally strong or has the focus to be a serious threat to the top dogs in the division but he believes he will silence a lot of those critics when he faced Fortuna.

Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic, is eager to see what Garcia has and if he lives up to the hype. An experienced veteran and former champion like Fortuna will be a great barometer to see how the young Garcia sizes up and if he is ready to step up to the championship level.

The event is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and exclusively broadcast on DAZN.

Golden Boy Fight Night Prelim Card

Minimumweight – Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar

Featherweight – Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

Light Welterweight – Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla

The live stream airs on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM PT on Golden Boy Boxing’s official YouTube channel and the main card will follower a few hours later at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the DAZN paid streaming service.

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: GARCIA VS. FORTUNA LIVE STREAM PRELIMS ON YOUTUBE



Video upload by Golden Boy Boxing

