Top boxing prospect David Ribeiro takes on DeWayne Wisdom on August 6th in Bridgewater, MA

QUINCY, Mass. (July 11, 2022) – One of New England’s brightest prospects, Brockton (MA) welterweight David “The Blessed One” Ribeiro (1-0, 1 KO), has been added to “The Next Chapter” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, on Saturday night, August 6, at Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

The 25-year-old Ribeiro faces 71-fight veteran DeWayne Wisdom in a 4-round match. Ribeiro was impressive in his pro debut this past June 25th, when he stopped Rakim Johnson (6-18-1, 5 KOs) in the second round. Wisdom fought on the same card in Framingham (MA).

“I only saw one round of his fight because I had to get ready for mine,” Ribeiro said. “He has a lot of experience and will be coming off a long losing streak. I’m getting ready to do my job to perform and win. I can’t look past him.”

Ribeiro’s pro debut was delayed, originally scheduled for May 7th at the Bridgewater Vets Club, which is considerably closer to Ribeiro’s home in Brockton, but his opponent never got on the plane, and the fight was canceled the day before the show.

“I had fought without head gear before (his pro debut) at the Olympic Trials,” Ribeiro compared his amateur and pro boxing experience. “The pace is slower in the amateurs because of the scoring by points. It was fun (his pro debut). My opponent had heavy hands and I had to dig deep to get him out. I know I can do damage and tell when my opponent is hurt. It’s easier to tell that in the pros because amateurs wear head gear, and you can’t see their face as clearly.

“It was a big relief (winning his pro debut). I’m excited to be fighting on this show because its closer to my home, about a 20-minute drive to Bridgewater. I’m expecting more people to come out to watch me in Bridgewater than for my first fight in Framingham. I’m the type of person who like to write down stuff before it happens. I envisioned going 5-0 before the end of this year and then fighting on TV with an undefeated record, maybe against another undefeated prospect, and eventually getting a title shot.”

“I’m excited to be getting Dave right back in the ring and staying busy,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti commented. “He showed a lot of promise in his pro debut, taking on a guy most fighters don’t want to fight until their fifth or sixth fight. August 6th is no different, in just his second fight. He is taking on a veteran most people don’t fight until a little later on. He has a ton of potential and pretty soon everyone at t the national level is going to know it.”

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr., fighting out of nearby Holbrook (MA), meets junior welterweight Argentinian Jonathan “Yoni” Ariel Sosa (7-13-2, 4 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Swansea’s (MA) Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (3-2, 1 KO) and Woburn’s (MA) Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (4-2, 2 KOs), in the 6-round co-feature for the vacant Massachusetts Middleweight Championship.

Raphael Torres (2-0, 2 KOs), of Framingham (MA), and Fall River’s (MA) Jonathan Gruber (3-1, 2 KOs) will throw down in a 6-rounder for the vacant Massachusetts Cruiserweight Championship in a fight that should enhance the career prospects for the winner.

New Bedford (MA) light heavyweight prospect Edet “Papito” Mkpanam (7-0, 6 KOs), 2018 New England Golden Gloves runner-up, puts his undefeated pro record on the line against veteran Texas fighter Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (13-50-2, 9 KOs) a 6-round bout.

Methuen (MA) junior middleweight Luke Iannuccilli (2-0, 2 KOs) is scheduled to fight in a 4-round bout.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase at GRANITE-CHIN-PROMOTIONS.TICKETLEAP.COM or www.ticketriver.com (Search: The Next Chapter) for $45.00 (standing room), $60.00 (floor seats), $80.00 (VIP stage seats) and $40.00 for a table of 4.

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

