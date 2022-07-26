Video: Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Fight Announcement Press Conference Manila

Boxing’s only 8-divison world champion, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao retired from boxing in 2021, but he will return to the boxing ring one more time in a special exhibition match against Korean social media star and martial artist, DK Yoo on December 10, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.

The press conference to announce the upcoming exhibition billed as “PacMan vs. DK Yoo” was held in Manila on July 22, 2022. The fight will be held at a special catchweight and Pacquiao will enter the ring with the smaller man, but his experience will be his main advantage.

Pacquiao spent the majority of his time in retirement on campaigning for his Presidential run in the Philippines, but he would ultimately to Bongbong Marcos.

Despite the outcome, the Filipino boxing icon has vowed to continue to help those in need not only in the Philippines but around the globe.

The boxing world has missed the Pac-Man, but they will soon get a chance to watch him display his skills again on December 10.

The man who is ready to test the ferocious southpaw is DK Yoo, he is a popular YouTuber based in South Korea with over 650,000 subscribers on his channel. Yoo is the founder of the WCS Method which stands for Warfare Combat System.

Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo official press conference in Manila



Video upload by DK Yoo

