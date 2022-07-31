WATCH Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr Fight Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, and Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy on July 30th.

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia makes his 154-pound debut against former welterweight title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. and it will be another Puerto Rico vs. Mexico boxing event as both combatants will represent their heritage on Saturday night.

Garcia was long considered one of the premier fighters in the welterweight division, but he lost some close bouts to Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman, that made him lose interest in the sport. When he fought Errol Spence Jr., he felt he had no more desire to fight and it showed in the ring because he wasn’t as aggressive as he normally is.

The Philadelphia born fighter of Puerto Rican descent was able to find the love of the sport again and is ready to make another go at a world title this time in the junior middleweight division. His goal is to win a title and become a three weight class champion.

Benavidez Jr. has never tasted championship glory, but he was one of the young bright stars that the legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach believed would become a world champion. He never lived up to his hype because he was distracted and got with the wrong crowds so he lost focus. With a newfound respect for the sport and a family of his own, he is more motivated than ever and now he has the opportunity to show the world what he is capable of when he faces Danny Garcia.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr

Heavyweight – Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy

Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley

Junior Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Date and Time: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime

