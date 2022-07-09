Watch Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas Free Fight Live Stream Prelims on YouTube

On Saturday night a battle of two undefeated featherweights WBC champion Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) is one of the top Filipino fighters in boxing today and one of the current featherweight champions. He is coming off his biggest victory when he defeat long reigning WBC champion Gary Russell Jr. and claimed the belt.

The 27-year-old is inspired by the legends of the Philippines like Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire and would like to carry the torch as one of the greatest boxers in history to come from the Island.

Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) comes from Mexican and is a former super-bantamweight titlist, he will have a massive height advantage over Magsayo and also has more fight experience.

The 31-year-old is ready to become a two-division world champion and believes he has superior boxing ability to the Filipino.

Magsayo called Vargas a runner and wants to catch him and KO him, but that will be a hard task to pull off especially when you are fighting a much taller, rangey fighter with good foot movement.

Showtime Championship Boxing will broadcast a FREE live stream fight prelims and countdown show on their official YouTube Channel.

The Two-fight live stream card features Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez in a 10 round bantamweight bout and Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo in a super welterweight 8 rounder.

The Prelims will start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT and the Main Card will be televised on Showtime



Video upload by Showtime Championship Boxing

